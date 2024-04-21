Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $436.99 million and approximately $31.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,000.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.82 or 0.00782796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00129836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00042598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00184991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00107292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,025,095,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,998,458,484 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

