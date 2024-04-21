Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.1355372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$58,951.28. Insiders sold 228,058 shares of company stock worth $141,559 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

