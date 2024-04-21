Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 56,830 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 365,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $39.84. 1,837,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,571. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

