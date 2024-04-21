Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.40 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,831 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 743,633 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

