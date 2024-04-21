Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,183 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 2,159,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

