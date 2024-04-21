Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,854 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,900,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

