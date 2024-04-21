Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,505 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 766,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,269. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.