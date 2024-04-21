Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.39. 655,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

