Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHD traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 3,413,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.