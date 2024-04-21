Sigma Planning Corp Sells 105,356 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,356 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $65.37. 83,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,231. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.