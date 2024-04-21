Sigma Planning Corp Sells 173,554 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

