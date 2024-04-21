Sigma Planning Corp Sells 59,606 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

