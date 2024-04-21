Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.70. The stock has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

