Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,391 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,617,027 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MU traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.77. 33,787,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,269,370. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

