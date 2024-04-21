Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

UBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 1,949,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.