Signaturefd LLC Buys 15,045 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 2,784,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

