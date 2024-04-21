Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,602 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,123. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

