Signaturefd LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. 11,020,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

