Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $412.56. 1,138,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

