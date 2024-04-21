Signaturefd LLC Purchases 6,854 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,980,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

