Signaturefd LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 4.3 %

ZTS traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,228,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

