Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.43. 1,884,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,865. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

