Signaturefd LLC Sells 323 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.00. 2,805,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

