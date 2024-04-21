Signaturefd LLC Sells 649 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 187.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11.

POSCO Announces Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKX

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.