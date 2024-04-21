Signaturefd LLC Sells 733 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $53.14. 10,405,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,734. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.