Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,059 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

