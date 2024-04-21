Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $120.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE SIG opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,494. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 303.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

