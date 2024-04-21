Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.31

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $14.12. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 19,639 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

