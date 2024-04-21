Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Reduced by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

