Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

