Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.59. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

