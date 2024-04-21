SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,621,000.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.5 %

SITE opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $309,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.