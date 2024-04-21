Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of SIX opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

