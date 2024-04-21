Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $950.59

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 950.59 ($11.83) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($11.95). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 956 ($11.90), with a volume of 7,257 shares.

Smart Metering Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,690.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 950.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 848.42.

Smart Metering Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 8.32 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 27,272.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smart Metering Systems

About Smart Metering Systems

In related news, insider Gail Blain purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 529 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £264,500 ($329,266.77). Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

