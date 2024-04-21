Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 255,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

