Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,933. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.