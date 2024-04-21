Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $78.66. 1,112,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,254. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

