Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,395 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

