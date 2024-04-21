Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Smith & Nephew worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

