Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $324.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.40.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.7 %

SNA opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $173,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

