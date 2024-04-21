SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

