Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.7 %

SOHO stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.