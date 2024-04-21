Southern California Bancorp (BCAL) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) is one of 165 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Southern California Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $126.90 million $25.91 million 10.13 Southern California Bancorp Competitors $10.99 billion $1.92 billion 10.37

Southern California Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp. Southern California Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southern California Bancorp Competitors 1368 7738 6790 285 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southern California Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 43.60%. Given Southern California Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern California Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 20.42% 9.35% 1.12% Southern California Bancorp Competitors 17.12% 10.96% 1.04%

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

