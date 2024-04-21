Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Scotiabank

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE SCCO opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

