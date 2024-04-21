S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 197.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.92 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

