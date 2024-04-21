SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 3rd Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.45% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 239,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,300. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.