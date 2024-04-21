SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

