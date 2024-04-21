SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 8.9% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.79. 219,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.