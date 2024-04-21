SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 10th Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 3.6% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,617. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

