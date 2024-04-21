Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $71.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.